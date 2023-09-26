Pirates vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 26
The Philadelphia Phillies (87-69) and Pittsburgh Pirates (74-82) square off in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Phillies are coming off a series victory over the Mets, and the Pirates a series win over the Reds.
The probable starters are Aaron Nola (12-9) for the Phillies and Mitch Keller (13-9) for the Pirates.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.57 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (13-9, 4.25 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 32nd of the season. He is 13-9 with a 4.25 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 188 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Over 31 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.25 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .252 to opposing batters.
- Keller heads into the outing with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Keller will look to prolong a 31-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).
- In five of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Mitch Keller vs. Phillies
- He meets a Phillies offense that ranks eighth in the league with 768 total runs scored while batting .257 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .440 slugging percentage (fifth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 212 home runs (ninth in the league).
- Head-to-head against the Phillies this season, Keller has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out eight.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola
- Nola (12-9) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 32nd start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with a 4.57 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .244.
- He has 14 quality starts in 31 chances this season.
- Nola has started 31 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 26 times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.57 ERA ranks 38th, 1.176 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
Aaron Nola vs. Pirates
- The Pirates are batting .239 this season, 24th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .393 (24th in the league) with 157 home runs.
- The Pirates have gone 9-for-23 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI in 4 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.