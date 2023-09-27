The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 148 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .470.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 56th in on base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Reynolds has gotten at least one hit in 73.0% of his games this year (103 of 141), with at least two hits 34 times (24.1%).

He has homered in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 38.3% of his games this year (54 of 141), with more than one RBI 19 times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 73 .249 AVG .282 .331 OBP .336 .406 SLG .527 24 XBH 36 8 HR 16 35 RBI 48 55/29 K/BB 74/23 4 SB 8

Phillies Pitching Rankings