Jack Suwinski vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .340.
- He ranks 126th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 60th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Suwinski has had a hit in 68 of 136 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 22 times (16.2%).
- He has gone deep in 22 games this season (16.2%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has driven home a run in 48 games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 50 of 136 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.206
|AVG
|.234
|.323
|OBP
|.358
|.390
|SLG
|.522
|22
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|17
|29
|RBI
|41
|84/37
|K/BB
|84/38
|8
|SB
|5
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (4-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 3.89 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
