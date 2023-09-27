The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .340.

He ranks 126th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 60th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Suwinski has had a hit in 68 of 136 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 22 times (16.2%).

He has gone deep in 22 games this season (16.2%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has driven home a run in 48 games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 50 of 136 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 66 .206 AVG .234 .323 OBP .358 .390 SLG .522 22 XBH 25 9 HR 17 29 RBI 41 84/37 K/BB 84/38 8 SB 5

Phillies Pitching Rankings