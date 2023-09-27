Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .273 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 108th and he is 56th in slugging.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 119 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.9% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 119), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (31.1%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (11.8%).
- In 42.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.4%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|62
|.326
|AVG
|.227
|.360
|OBP
|.269
|.563
|SLG
|.365
|30
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|6
|39
|RBI
|22
|38/13
|K/BB
|65/15
|5
|SB
|5
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (4-6) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 120 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.