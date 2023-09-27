On Wednesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .273 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 108th and he is 56th in slugging.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 119 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.9% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 119), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (31.1%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (11.8%).

In 42.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 62 .326 AVG .227 .360 OBP .269 .563 SLG .365 30 XBH 21 9 HR 6 39 RBI 22 38/13 K/BB 65/15 5 SB 5

Phillies Pitching Rankings