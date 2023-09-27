Miguel Andújar vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Miguel Andujar and his .613 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Miguel Andújar At The Plate
- Andujar is hitting .267 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- In 52.0% of his 25 games this season, Andujar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 16.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Andujar has driven home a run in 10 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in nine of 25 games so far this season.
Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|.176
|AVG
|.341
|.222
|OBP
|.400
|.324
|SLG
|.659
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|14
|4/2
|K/BB
|7/4
|1
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 180 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the New York Mets, the left-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 3.89 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
