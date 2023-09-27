Pirates vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (88-69) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-83) at 6:40 PM (on September 27). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Phillies, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Phillies will give the ball to Ranger Suarez (4-6, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (9-14, 4.12 ERA).
Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Pirates have come away with 54 wins in the 125 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has a mark of 45-47 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (674 total), Pittsburgh is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Pirates have pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 21
|@ Cubs
|W 8-6
|Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 22
|@ Reds
|W 7-5
|Andre Jackson vs Andrew Abbott
|September 23
|@ Reds
|W 13-12
|Bailey Falter vs Connor Phillips
|September 24
|@ Reds
|L 4-2
|Quinn Priester vs Brandon Williamson
|September 26
|@ Phillies
|L 3-2
|Mitch Keller vs Aaron Nola
|September 27
|@ Phillies
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Ranger Suárez
|September 28
|@ Phillies
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Zack Wheeler
|September 29
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 30
|Marlins
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Edward Cabrera
|October 1
|Marlins
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Braxton Garrett
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.