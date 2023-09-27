Wednesday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (88-69) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-83) at 6:40 PM (on September 27). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Phillies, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Phillies will give the ball to Ranger Suarez (4-6, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (9-14, 4.12 ERA).

Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Pirates have come away with 54 wins in the 125 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 45-47 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (674 total), Pittsburgh is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule