Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and projected starter Johan Oviedo on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -125 +105 8 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 125 games this year and have walked away with the win 54 times (43.2%) in those games.

Pittsburgh is 47-57 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 86 of its 157 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 10-6-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-40 36-43 26-34 48-48 49-55 25-27

