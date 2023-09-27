Nicholas Castellanos and Miguel Andujar will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates square off at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 159 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 25th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 22nd in the majors with 674 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.388 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Johan Oviedo (9-14) will make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 31 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Hendricks 9/22/2023 Reds W 7-5 Away Andre Jackson Andrew Abbott 9/23/2023 Reds W 13-12 Away Bailey Falter Connor Phillips 9/24/2023 Reds L 4-2 Away Quinn Priester Brandon Williamson 9/26/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Mitch Keller Aaron Nola 9/27/2023 Phillies - Away Johan Oviedo Ranger Suárez 9/28/2023 Phillies - Away Luis Ortiz Zack Wheeler 9/29/2023 Marlins - Home - Jesús Luzardo 9/30/2023 Marlins - Home Quinn Priester Edward Cabrera 10/1/2023 Marlins - Home Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.