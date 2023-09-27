Sportsbooks have set player props for Trea Turner, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 31 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 52 walks and 83 RBI (148 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .267/.334/.470 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 23 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Reds Sep. 22 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Sep. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has recorded 131 hits with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .273/.312/.457 on the year.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Sep. 21 2-for-5 2 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suárez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Suarez Stats

Ranger Suarez (4-6) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 22nd start of the season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Suarez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Suarez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Sep. 21 6.2 5 4 4 6 2 at Cardinals Sep. 16 6.0 4 1 1 5 4 vs. Marlins Sep. 10 6.1 2 3 3 10 3 at Brewers Sep. 3 4.0 5 2 2 5 2 vs. Twins Aug. 13 6.1 6 2 2 8 3

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Turner Stats

Turner has 33 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI (166 total hits). He's also stolen 29 bases.

He's slashing .263/.316/.454 on the season.

Turner will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .111 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Sep. 23 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 22 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets Sep. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has put up 112 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 45 home runs and 124 walks. He has driven in 100 runs.

He's slashing .196/.343/.469 so far this season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Sep. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mets Sep. 22 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Mets Sep. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.