The Philadelphia Phillies (88-69) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-83) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (4-6) versus the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (9-14).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (4-6, 3.89 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (9-14, 4.12 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (9-14) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound first for the Pirates in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.12 ERA in 172 2/3 innings pitched, with 152 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.12, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.

Oviedo has 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Oviedo will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

The Phillies will hand the ball to Suarez (4-6) for his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets on Thursday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.380 in 21 games this season.

He has 11 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Suarez will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.