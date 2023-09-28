Alfonso Rivas is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Thursday at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 23 against the Reds) he went 3-for-5 with a double and five RBI.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Explore More About This Game

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .219.

Rivas has had a hit in 17 of 38 games this year (44.7%), including multiple hits four times (10.5%).

In three games this year, he has homered (7.9%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Rivas has driven in a run in nine games this year (23.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight games this year (21.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .250 AVG .143 .400 OBP .143 .375 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 3/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings