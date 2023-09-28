Alfonso Rivas vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Alfonso Rivas is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Thursday at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 23 against the Reds) he went 3-for-5 with a double and five RBI.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Explore More About This Game
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .219.
- Rivas has had a hit in 17 of 38 games this year (44.7%), including multiple hits four times (10.5%).
- In three games this year, he has homered (7.9%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Rivas has driven in a run in nine games this year (23.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight games this year (21.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.250
|AVG
|.143
|.400
|OBP
|.143
|.375
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|3/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (13-6 with a 3.59 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 32nd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.59), seventh in WHIP (1.069), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.