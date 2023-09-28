At +2500, the Cleveland Browns are No. 10 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 28.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Browns Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Browns are 10th-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2500), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

The Browns have had the 14th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +3500 at the start of the season to +2500.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Browns have a 3.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland has posted two wins against the spread this season.

One of the Browns' three games this season has hit the over.

The Browns have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Cleveland has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Browns rank 10th in total offense this season (366.3 yards per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 163.7 yards allowed per game.

The Browns sport the 11th-ranked offense this season (24.3 points per game), and they've been more effective on defense, ranking best with only 10.7 points allowed per game.

Browns Impact Players

Deshaun Watson has four TD passes and two picks in three games, completing 63.7% for 678 yards (226.0 per game).

On the ground, Watson has scored one touchdown and accumulated 83 yards.

Jerome Ford has rushed for 160 yards (53.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

In the passing game, Ford has scored two times, with five catches for 58 yards.

In three games, Amari Cooper has 17 catches for 243 yards (81.0 per game) and one score.

In three games, Elijah Moore has 15 catches for 128 yards (42.7 per game) and zero scores.

On defense, Myles Garrett has helped keep opposing offenses in check with eight tackles, 4.0 TFL, and 4.5 sacks in three games.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +1800 2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +3500 3 September 24 Titans W 27-3 +8000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +550 7 October 22 @ Colts - +12500 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +4000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +50000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1600 11 November 19 Steelers - +3500 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +20000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +10000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000 15 December 17 Bears - +40000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +40000 17 December 28 Jets - +15000 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1800

