Commanders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +12500 as of September 28, the Washington Commanders aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Commanders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +1600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Commanders are two spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (23rd in league) than their computer ranking (21st).
- The Commanders' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +8000 at the start of the season to +12500, the 10th-biggest change among all teams.
- The Commanders have a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Washington Betting Insights
- Washington hasn won once against the spread this season.
- The Commanders have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.
- The Commanders have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- Washington has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Commanders are averaging 288.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 23rd in the NFL. On defense, they rank 14th, giving up 331.7 yards per game.
- On offense, the Commanders rank 19th in the NFL with 19.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in points allowed (331.7 points allowed per contest).
Commanders Impact Players
- On the ground, Brian Robinson Jr. has two TDs and has gained 216 yards (72.0 per game).
- In the passing game, Robinson has one touchdown, with three receptions for 49 yards.
- In three games, Sam Howell has passed for 671 yards (223.7 per game), with three touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 65.7%.
- On the ground, Howell has scored one TD and accumulated 42 yards.
- Terry McLaurin has 13 receptions for 126 yards (42.0 per game) and one TD in three games.
- Curtis Samuel has 10 receptions for 127 yards (42.3 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- Montez Sweat has been causing chaos on defense, amassing 10 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three sacks for the Commanders.
Commanders Player Futures
2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cardinals
|W 20-16
|+50000
|2
|September 17
|@ Broncos
|W 35-33
|+20000
|3
|September 24
|Bills
|L 37-3
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|5
|October 5
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|6
|October 15
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 29
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|9
|November 5
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|Giants
|-
|+12500
|12
|November 23
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|13
|December 3
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|49ers
|-
|+550
|18
|January 7
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
