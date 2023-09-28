On Thursday, Jack Suwinski (hitting .273 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Read More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 95 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .340.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 128th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Suwinski will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 69 of 137 games this year (50.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (16.1%).

He has homered in 16.1% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.8% of his games this season, Suwinski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50 games this year (36.5%), including 10 multi-run games (7.3%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 67 .206 AVG .235 .323 OBP .357 .390 SLG .526 22 XBH 26 9 HR 17 29 RBI 42 84/37 K/BB 85/38 8 SB 5

Phillies Pitching Rankings