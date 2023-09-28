The Detroit Lions (2-1) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) play on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field in a clash of NFC North opponents.

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: NBC

Lions vs. Packers Insights

The Lions average 24 points per game, 3.3 more than the Packers give up per matchup (20.7).

This season Green Bay puts up 5.7 more points per game (26.7) than Detroit allows (21).

The Lions average 45 more yards per game (381.3) than the Packers allow per contest (336.3).

Green Bay collects 297.7 yards per game, just 0.4 more than the 297.3 Detroit gives up.

This season, the Lions run for 25.0 fewer yards per game (111.7) than the Packers allow per contest (136.7).

This year Green Bay rushes for 18.3 more yards per game (90.3) than Detroit allows (72).

The Lions have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

This season Green Bay has one turnover, one fewer than Detroit has takeaways (2).

Lions Away Performance

On the road last season, Detroit picked up fewer passing yards (235.4 per game) than it did overall (251.8). But it also conceded fewer passing yards away from home (228.5) than overall (245.8).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 at Kansas City W 21-20 NBC 9/17/2023 Seattle L 37-31 FOX 9/24/2023 Atlanta W 20-6 FOX 9/28/2023 at Green Bay - Amazon Prime Video 10/8/2023 Carolina - FOX 10/15/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 10/22/2023 at Baltimore - FOX

Packers Home Performance

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Chicago W 38-20 FOX 9/17/2023 at Atlanta L 25-24 FOX 9/24/2023 New Orleans W 18-17 FOX 9/28/2023 Detroit - Amazon Prime Video 10/9/2023 at Las Vegas - ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Denver - CBS 10/29/2023 Minnesota - FOX

