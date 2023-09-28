Liover Peguero vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Liover Peguero (.162 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 6:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)
Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is hitting .230 with four doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Peguero has picked up a hit in 27 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Peguero has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (15.1%).
- In 32.1% of his games this year (17 of 53), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|.272
|AVG
|.198
|.302
|OBP
|.248
|.395
|SLG
|.340
|4
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|12
|31/3
|K/BB
|31/7
|4
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 32nd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.59 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.59), seventh in WHIP (1.069), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.