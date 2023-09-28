The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Liover Peguero (.162 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

6:05 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park

Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is hitting .230 with four doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Peguero has picked up a hit in 27 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Peguero has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (15.1%).

In 32.1% of his games this year (17 of 53), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 29 .272 AVG .198 .302 OBP .248 .395 SLG .340 4 XBH 7 3 HR 4 14 RBI 12 31/3 K/BB 31/7 4 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings