Which pitchers are expected to start for their respective teams on Thursday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Rangers' Jordan Montgomery taking on the Mariners' Logan Gilbert.

Keep scrolling to find the expected starters for every game on the docket for September 28.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Royals at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jonathan Bowlan (0-0) to the bump as they face the Tigers, who will look to Tarik Skubal (7-3) for the game between the teams Thursday.

KC: Bowlan DET: Skubal 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 14 (76.1 IP) - ERA 2.95 - K/9 11.1

Vegas Odds for Royals at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -115

-115 KC Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Royals at Tigers

Athletics at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (3-10) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will look to Sonny Gray (8-8) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.

OAK: Medina MIN: Gray 22 (103.2 IP) Games/IP 31 (180 IP) 5.64 ERA 2.75 8.9 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -275

-275 OAK Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Athletics at Twins

Diamondbacks at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Bryce Jarvis (2-0) to the bump as they take on the White Sox, who will counter with Touki Toussaint (4-7) when the teams meet on Thursday.

ARI: Jarvis CHW: Toussaint 9 (18.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (83 IP) 2.45 ERA 5.10 3.9 K/9 8.8

Live Stream Diamondbacks at White Sox

Royals at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Cole Ragans (7-4) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) when the clubs play on Thursday.

KC: Ragans DET: Gipson-Long 28 (89.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (15 IP) 3.41 ERA 2.40 10.5 K/9 12.0

Live Stream Royals at Tigers

Cardinals at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (6-2) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will give the start to Corbin Burnes (10-8) when the teams face off Thursday.

STL: Hudson MIL: Burnes 17 (76.1 IP) Games/IP 31 (189.2 IP) 4.95 ERA 3.46 5.0 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -200

-200 STL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Cardinals at Brewers

Pirates at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (4-5) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Zack Wheeler (13-6) when the clubs meet Thursday.

PIT: Ortiz PHI: Wheeler 17 (81.2 IP) Games/IP 31 (188 IP) 4.96 ERA 3.59 6.1 K/9 9.9

Live Stream Pirates at Phillies

Red Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (6-4) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (12-5) when the clubs meet Thursday.

BOS: Sale BAL: Kremer 19 (97.2 IP) Games/IP 31 (167.1 IP) 4.42 ERA 4.25 11.3 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -120

-120 BOS Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7 runs

Live Stream Red Sox at Orioles

Yankees at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Luke Weaver (3-5) to the hill as they take on the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (15-8) when the teams face off on Thursday.

NYY: Weaver TOR: Bassitt 28 (119.2 IP) Games/IP 32 (192.1 IP) 6.47 ERA 3.74 7.7 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -190

-190 NYY Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Yankees at Blue Jays

Marlins at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (10-9) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will hand the ball to David Peterson (3-8) when the teams meet Thursday.

MIA: Luzardo NYM: Peterson 31 (171.1 IP) Games/IP 26 (104 IP) 3.89 ERA 5.37 10.4 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Mets

MIA Odds to Win: -135

-135 NYM Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Marlins at Mets

Cubs at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (10-8) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will hand the ball to AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) when the teams play Thursday.

CHC: Stroman ATL: Smith-Shawver 26 (134.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.88 ERA - 7.8 K/9 -

Live Stream Cubs at Braves

Dodgers at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Ryan Yarbrough (7-6) to the bump as they face the Rockies, who will counter with Chris Flexen (1-8) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.

LAD: Yarbrough COL: Flexen 24 (85.2 IP) Games/IP 28 (96.1 IP) 3.78 ERA 7.01 6.8 K/9 6.6

Live Stream Dodgers at Rockies

Rangers at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Montgomery (10-11) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will look to Gilbert (13-7) when the clubs face off on Thursday.

TEX: Montgomery SEA: Gilbert 31 (182.2 IP) Games/IP 31 (184.2 IP) 3.25 ERA 3.75 7.9 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -125

-125 TEX Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Rangers at Mariners

