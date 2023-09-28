Thursday's contest at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (89-69) going head-to-head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84) at 6:05 PM (on September 28). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Phillies, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (13-6) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (4-5) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 126 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (42.9%) in those contests.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (680 total, 4.3 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

