Pirates vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (89-69) going head-to-head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84) at 6:05 PM (on September 28). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Phillies, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (13-6) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (4-5) will answer the bell for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Pirates have been underdogs in 126 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (42.9%) in those contests.
- This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Pittsburgh scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (680 total, 4.3 per game).
- Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|@ Reds
|W 7-5
|Andre Jackson vs Andrew Abbott
|September 23
|@ Reds
|W 13-12
|Bailey Falter vs Connor Phillips
|September 24
|@ Reds
|L 4-2
|Quinn Priester vs Brandon Williamson
|September 26
|@ Phillies
|L 3-2
|Mitch Keller vs Aaron Nola
|September 27
|@ Phillies
|L 7-6
|Johan Oviedo vs Ranger Suárez
|September 28
|@ Phillies
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Zack Wheeler
|September 29
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 30
|Marlins
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Edward Cabrera
|October 1
|Marlins
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Braxton Garrett
