The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to Jared Triolo for continued offensive production when they square off against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, in the final game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+180). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -225 +180 8 -120 +100 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

The past 10 Pirates contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 54, or 42.9%, of the 126 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh is 5-7 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 87 of 158 chances this season.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 10-6-0 against the spread.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-40 36-44 26-34 48-49 49-55 25-28

