Philadelphia Phillies (89-69) will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84) at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, September 28 at 6:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Trea Turner will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the season.

The favored Phillies have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +180. The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.59 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (4-5, 4.96 ERA)

Pirates vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 104 times this season and won 63, or 60.6%, of those games.

The Phillies have gone 11-5 (winning 68.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies have a 6-1 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Pirates have come away with 54 wins in the 126 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won five of 12 games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+333) Liover Peguero 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+350) Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+375) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+270)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 3rd

