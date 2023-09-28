Bookmakers have listed player props for Bryan Reynolds and others when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday at 6:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 149 hits with 31 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 52 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .266/.333/.468 slash line so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Sep. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 23 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Reds Sep. 22 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs, 28 walks and 62 RBI (133 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He has a .275/.313/.457 slash line on the year.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

