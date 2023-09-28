Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Phillies on September 28, 2023
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Bookmakers have listed player props for Bryan Reynolds and others when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday at 6:05 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 149 hits with 31 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 52 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a .266/.333/.468 slash line so far this year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Sep. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs, 28 walks and 62 RBI (133 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He has a .275/.313/.457 slash line on the year.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
