Pirates vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 28
The Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84) hope to break their three-game losing run versus the Philadelphia Phillies (89-69), at 6:05 PM ET on Thursday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (13-6) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (4-5) will take the ball for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 6:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.59 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (4-5, 4.96 ERA)
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz
- The Pirates will send Ortiz (4-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.96 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- During 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.96 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
- Ortiz is looking to record his fourth quality start of the year.
- Ortiz has nine starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.
- He allowed one or more earned runs in all of his outings in 2023.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler
- Wheeler (13-6) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 32nd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched against the New York Mets on Saturday.
- The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.59 ERA this season with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 31 games.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Wheeler has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 31 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- The 33-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.59), seventh in WHIP (1.069), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Zack Wheeler vs. Pirates
- The Pirates are batting .238 this season, 26th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .393 (23rd in the league) with 159 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-23 with a double and an RBI in 6 2/3 innings.
