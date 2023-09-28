The Pittsburgh Steelers right now have +3500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Steelers lower (13th-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Steelers' Super Bowl odds up from +6000 at the start of the season to +3500. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 14th-biggest change.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Steelers have a 2.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread this season.

One Steelers game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

The Steelers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

Pittsburgh has been an underdog in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

The Steelers have the 27th-ranked offense this year (275.7 yards per game), and they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 387.0 yards allowed per game.

The Steelers rank 22nd in scoring offense (18.7 points per game) and 19th in scoring defense (23.3 points allowed per game) this year.

Steelers Impact Players

Kenny Pickett has passed for 689 yards (229.7 per game), completing 59.6%, with four touchdowns and three interceptions in three games.

In the passing game, George Pickens has scored one time, hauling in 13 balls for 238 yards (79.3 per game).

In the passing game, Calvin Austin III has scored one time, catching nine balls for 119 yards (39.7 per game).

In the passing game, Pat Freiermuth has scored two times, catching five balls for 46 yards (15.3 per game).

On defense, T.J. Watt has helped lead the way with 11 tackles, 5.0 TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended in three games.

Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +550 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +2500 3 September 24 @ Raiders W 23-18 +15000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +40000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +10000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +4000 11 November 19 @ Browns - +2500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1800 13 December 3 Cardinals - +50000 14 December 7 Patriots - +8000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +12500 16 December 23 Bengals - +1800 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1600

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.