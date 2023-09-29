Bryan Reynolds vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, September 29 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Phillies.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (150) this season.
- Reynolds has gotten a hit in 105 of 143 games this year (73.4%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (23.8%).
- He has gone deep in 22 games this season (15.4%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.8% of his games this season, Reynolds has tallied at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 66 games this year (46.2%), including 15 multi-run games (10.5%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|75
|.249
|AVG
|.280
|.331
|OBP
|.332
|.406
|SLG
|.516
|24
|XBH
|36
|8
|HR
|16
|35
|RBI
|48
|55/29
|K/BB
|79/23
|4
|SB
|8
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- The Marlins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.22 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
