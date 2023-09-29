The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) and the BYU Cougars (3-1) play on Friday, September 29, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in a clash of Big 12 opponents.

Offensively, Cincinnati has been a top-25 unit, ranking 14th-best in the FBS by putting up 488.0 yards per game. The defense ranks 51st (336.8 yards allowed per game). With 30.0 points per game on offense, BYU ranks 62nd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 51st, allowing 21.3 points per game.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Cincinnati vs. BYU Key Statistics

Cincinnati BYU 488.0 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.5 (109th) 336.8 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.5 (47th) 214.8 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 61.0 (128th) 273.3 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.5 (48th) 6 (68th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (50th) 7 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (33rd)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 970 yards, completing 62.1% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 186 yards (46.5 ypg) on 55 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has racked up 328 yards on 57 carries while finding the end zone two times.

Xzavier Henderson's 340 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 33 times and has registered 23 catches and one touchdown.

Braden Smith has caught 13 passes for 198 yards (49.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dee Wiggins' 13 catches have yielded 187 yards and one touchdown.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has thrown for 1,017 yards (254.3 ypg) while completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, LJ Martin, has carried the ball 56 times for 223 yards (55.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Aidan Robbins has run for 29 yards across 10 attempts.

Isaac Rex's 260 receiving yards (65.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions on 34 targets with one touchdown.

Chase Roberts has recorded 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 18 receptions.

Darius Lassiter has racked up 200 reciving yards (50.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

