Commanders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Currently the Washington Commanders have been given +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Commanders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +1600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), the Commanders are 23rd in the league. They are two spots higher than that, 21st, according to computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Commanders' Super Bowl odds down from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +12500. Among all teams in the league, that is the ninth-biggest change.
- The Commanders' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.8%.
Washington Betting Insights
- Washington has one win against the spread this season.
- One of the Commanders' three games this season has gone over the point total.
- The Commanders have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.
- Washington has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Commanders are averaging 288.7 yards per game on offense this season (22nd in NFL), and they are allowing 331.7 yards per game (14th) on defense.
- The Commanders are totaling 19.3 points per game on offense (19th in NFL), and they rank 27th defensively with 28.7 points allowed per game.
Commanders Impact Players
- In three games, Brian Robinson Jr. has rushed for 216 yards (72.0 per game) and two TDs.
- Also, Robinson has three receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown.
- In three games, Sam Howell has passed for 671 yards (223.7 per game), with three touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 65.7%.
- On the ground, Howell has scored one TD and picked up 42 yards.
- Terry McLaurin has 13 catches for 126 yards (42.0 per game) and one TD in three games.
- Curtis Samuel has 10 receptions for 127 yards (42.3 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- Montez Sweat has been causing chaos on defense, amassing 10 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three sacks for the Commanders.
2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cardinals
|W 20-16
|+50000
|2
|September 17
|@ Broncos
|W 35-33
|+20000
|3
|September 24
|Bills
|L 37-3
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|5
|October 5
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|6
|October 15
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 29
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|9
|November 5
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|Giants
|-
|+12500
|12
|November 23
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|13
|December 3
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|49ers
|-
|+550
|18
|January 7
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
