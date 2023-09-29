Connor Joe vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Connor Joe -- hitting .268 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, on September 29 at 6:35 PM ET.
He strung together four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .241 with 29 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks.
- Joe has gotten at least one hit in 53.1% of his games this year (68 of 128), with more than one hit 20 times (15.6%).
- Looking at the 128 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (8.6%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Joe has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (25.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (6.3%).
- He has scored in 45 of 128 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.254
|AVG
|.230
|.363
|OBP
|.301
|.407
|SLG
|.419
|19
|XBH
|25
|5
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|17
|46/29
|K/BB
|64/18
|0
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Cabrera (7-7) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.22 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.22, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
