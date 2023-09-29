West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Harrison County, West Virginia this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harrison County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Lincoln High School at Lewis County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Weston, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgeport High School at Brooke High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Wellsburg, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
