On Friday, Jason Delay (hitting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks while hitting .256.

In 29 of 56 games this year (51.8%) Delay has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Delay has had at least one RBI in 23.2% of his games this season (13 of 56), with more than one RBI four times (7.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 of 56 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .259 AVG .253 .318 OBP .330 .309 SLG .398 4 XBH 9 0 HR 1 8 RBI 10 18/6 K/BB 25/8 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings