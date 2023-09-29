Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 29 walks.
- Bae has picked up a hit in 58 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 101 games played this year, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has had at least one RBI in 22.8% of his games this year (23 of 101), with more than one RBI seven times (6.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (40.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|.223
|AVG
|.249
|.291
|OBP
|.310
|.311
|SLG
|.326
|10
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|15
|44/15
|K/BB
|45/14
|13
|SB
|11
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
