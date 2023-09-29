The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 29 walks.
  • Bae has picked up a hit in 58 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 101 games played this year, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has had at least one RBI in 22.8% of his games this year (23 of 101), with more than one RBI seven times (6.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 41 games this season (40.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 53
.223 AVG .249
.291 OBP .310
.311 SLG .326
10 XBH 11
1 HR 1
17 RBI 15
44/15 K/BB 45/14
13 SB 11

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
