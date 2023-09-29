Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks while batting .275.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.
- In 82 of 120 games this year (68.3%) Hayes has had a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (32.5%).
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (12.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (31.7%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (11.7%).
- In 42.5% of his games this season (51 of 120), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|63
|.326
|AVG
|.231
|.360
|OBP
|.272
|.563
|SLG
|.365
|30
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|6
|39
|RBI
|23
|38/13
|K/BB
|66/15
|5
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cabrera (7-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.22 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing batters.
