West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monongalia County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Monongalia County, West Virginia this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monongalia County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Wheeling Park High School at Morgantown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Morgantown, WV
- Conference: Two Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University High School at Buckhannon-Upshur High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Buckahannon, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
