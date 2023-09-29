West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ohio County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Ohio County, West Virginia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ohio County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Wheeling Park High School at Morgantown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Morgantown, WV
- Conference: Two Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Maret High School at Wheeling Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 10:25 AM ET on September 30
- Location: Wheeling , WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.