Friday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-84) and the Miami Marlins (82-76) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on September 29.

The Marlins will give the ball to Edward Cabrera (7-7), while the Pirates' starter has not yet been announced.

Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The past 10 Pirates contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Pirates have come away with 55 wins in the 127 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 50-64 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (683 total, 4.3 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

