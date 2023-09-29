How to Watch the Pirates vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 29
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will hit the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes at PNC Park on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 159 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh ranks 21st in the majors with 683 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Pirates rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.386 WHIP this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/23/2023
|Reds
|W 13-12
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Connor Phillips
|9/24/2023
|Reds
|L 4-2
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Brandon Williamson
|9/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Aaron Nola
|9/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-6
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Ranger Suárez
|9/28/2023
|Phillies
|W 3-2
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Zack Wheeler
|9/29/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|Edward Cabrera
|9/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Edward Cabrera
|10/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Braxton Garrett
