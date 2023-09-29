Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (82-76) will visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-84) at PNC Park on Friday, September 29, with a start time of 6:35 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +100. The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera - MIA (7-7, 4.22 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Marlins Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 40, or 59.7%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 38-25 (winning 60.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Miami has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins went 1-3 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Pirates have come away with 55 wins in the 127 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 50-64 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 3rd

