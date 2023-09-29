The Miami Marlins visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday at 6:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Bryan Reynolds and others in this matchup.

Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has recorded 150 hits with 31 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashing .265/.332/.465 so far this year.

Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Sep. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Sep. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 23 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has recorded 133 hits with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .275/.313/.457 on the year.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Edward Cabrera Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Cabrera Stats

The Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (7-7) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Cabrera has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Cabrera Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Sep. 24 5.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Mets Sep. 18 5.1 4 1 1 4 1 at Brewers Sep. 12 4.2 1 2 2 5 6 vs. Dodgers Sep. 6 4.0 1 0 0 8 2 vs. Phillies Jul. 31 3.0 2 2 2 3 6

