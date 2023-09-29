West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tyler County This Week
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
In Tyler County, West Virginia, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Tyler County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Van Junior/Senior High School at Paden City High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Paden City, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Paden City High School at Parkersburg Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
