West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wood County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wood County, West Virginia has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wood County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
George Washington High School at Parkersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- Conference: Mountain State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Paden City High School at Parkersburg Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
