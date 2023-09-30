Alfonso Rivas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Alfonso Rivas -- with a slugging percentage of .484 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the mound, on September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is hitting .229 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
- Rivas has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In three games this season, he has homered (7.7%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In nine games this year (23.1%), Rivas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in eight of 39 games so far this year.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|15
|.250
|AVG
|.271
|.400
|OBP
|.386
|.375
|SLG
|.479
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|10
|3/2
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.67 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up one hit.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 3.67 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 45 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.