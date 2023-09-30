Currently the Cleveland Browns are 10th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2500.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Browns Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Browns are 10th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2500), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Browns have had the 15th-smallest change this season, improving from +3500 at the start to +2500.

The Browns' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 3.8%.

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland has won twice against the spread this season.

One Browns game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

The Browns have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Cleveland has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Browns rank 10th in total offense this season (366.3 yards per game), but they've been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 163.7 yards allowed per game.

On defense, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking best by allowing only 10.7 points per game. They rank 12th on offense (24.3 points per game).

Browns Impact Players

Deshaun Watson has passed for 678 yards (226.0 per game), completing 63.7%, with four touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Watson has scored one touchdown and accumulated 83 yards.

In three games, Jerome Ford has run for 160 yards (53.3 per game) and one TD.

In addition, Ford has five catches for 58 yards and two TDs.

Amari Cooper has 17 catches for 243 yards (81.0 per game) and one TD in three games.

In the passing game, Elijah Moore has scored zero times, catching 15 balls for 128 yards (42.7 per game).

Myles Garrett has collected eight tackles, 4.0 TFL, and 4.5 sacks in three games for the Browns.

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +1800 2 September 18 @ Steelers L 26-22 +3500 3 September 24 Titans W 27-3 +8000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +550 7 October 22 @ Colts - +12500 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +4000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +50000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1600 11 November 19 Steelers - +3500 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +20000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +10000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +3000 15 December 17 Bears - +40000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +40000 17 December 28 Jets - +15000 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1800

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.