The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 150 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .462.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 58th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Reynolds has had a hit in 105 of 144 games this year (72.9%), including multiple hits 34 times (23.6%).

He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Reynolds has driven home a run in 54 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 66 games this season (45.8%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 75 .245 AVG .280 .329 OBP .332 .400 SLG .516 24 XBH 36 8 HR 16 35 RBI 48 57/30 K/BB 79/23 4 SB 8

Marlins Pitching Rankings