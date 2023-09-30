Bryan Reynolds vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Read More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 150 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .462.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 58th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Reynolds has had a hit in 105 of 144 games this year (72.9%), including multiple hits 34 times (23.6%).
- He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Reynolds has driven home a run in 54 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 66 games this season (45.8%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|75
|.245
|AVG
|.280
|.329
|OBP
|.332
|.400
|SLG
|.516
|24
|XBH
|36
|8
|HR
|16
|35
|RBI
|48
|57/30
|K/BB
|79/23
|4
|SB
|8
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.67 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up one hit.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 45 games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
