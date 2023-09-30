The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 36.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Iowa vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Iowa (-12.5) 36.5 -450 +340 FanDuel Iowa (-12.5) 36.5 -490 +365

Week 5 Odds

Iowa vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Iowa has won two games against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

Michigan State has won two games against the spread this year.

The Spartans have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Iowa & Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Iowa To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400 Michigan State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

