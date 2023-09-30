Jack Suwinski vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jack Suwinski (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.340) this season, fueled by 98 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 125th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 57th in slugging.
- Suwinski is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 51.1% of his games this season (71 of 139), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (16.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36.0% of his games this season, Suwinski has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (10.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50 of 139 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|.207
|AVG
|.240
|.322
|OBP
|.359
|.387
|SLG
|.525
|22
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|17
|29
|RBI
|43
|85/37
|K/BB
|85/38
|8
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois (2-0 with a 3.67 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up one hit.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.67, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 45 games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.