On Saturday, Jack Suwinski (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.340) this season, fueled by 98 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 125th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 57th in slugging.

Suwinski is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 51.1% of his games this season (71 of 139), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (16.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 36.0% of his games this season, Suwinski has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (10.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50 of 139 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 68 .207 AVG .240 .322 OBP .359 .387 SLG .525 22 XBH 26 9 HR 17 29 RBI 43 85/37 K/BB 85/38 8 SB 5

