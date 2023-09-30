Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (hitting .267 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI), battle starter JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Marlins.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .272 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 110th in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Hayes has gotten a hit in 82 of 121 games this season (67.8%), with more than one hit on 39 occasions (32.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.4% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39 games this year (32.2%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|63
|.319
|AVG
|.231
|.352
|OBP
|.272
|.550
|SLG
|.365
|30
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|6
|40
|RBI
|23
|38/13
|K/BB
|66/15
|5
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois (2-0 with a 3.67 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Friday -- the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering one hit.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 3.67 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 45 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
