How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, September 30
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two matchups on Saturday's Ligue 1 schedule, including Paris Saint-Germain playing Clermont Foot 63.
Searching for live coverage of Ligue 1 action? All the games to watch on Saturday are here.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain travels to match up with Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-235)
- Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+650)
- Draw: (+390)
Watch AS Monaco vs Olympique Marseille
Olympique Marseille makes the trip to take on AS Monaco at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: AS Monaco (+140)
- Underdog: Olympique Marseille (+180)
- Draw: (+270)
