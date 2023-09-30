Ons Jabeur (No. 7 ranking) will meet Diana Shnaider (No. 85) in the final of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Saturday, September 30.

Jabeur is favored to seize the tournament title over Shnaider, with -300 odds against the the underdog's +240.

Ons Jabeur vs. Diana Shnaider Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Ons Jabeur vs. Diana Shnaider Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 75.0% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Diana Shnaider -300 Odds to Win Match +240 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 57.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.1

Ons Jabeur vs. Diana Shnaider Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Friday, Jabeur eliminated No. 87-ranked Nadia Podoroska, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

In the semifinals on Friday, Shnaider clinched a victory against No. 117-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova, winning 6-4, 6-1.

Jabeur has played 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.7 games per match.

Jabeur has played 23.8 games per match in her 18 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Shnaider has played 27 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 51.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Shnaider has played 14 matches and averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Jabeur and Shnaider have not met on the court.

