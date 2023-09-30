The Miami Marlins (83-76) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85) will go head to head on Saturday, September 30 at PNC Park, with JT Chargois getting the ball for the Marlins and Quinn Priester taking the mound for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +125 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Pirates vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.67 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (3-2, 7.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Marlins Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -150 +125 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Pirates versus Marlins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Pirates (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the Pirates will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 68 times and won 41, or 60.3%, of those games.

The Marlins have a 29-8 record (winning 78.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Miami has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins went 2-3 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Pirates have come away with 55 wins in the 128 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 30-35 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+270) Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+325) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+280)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 3rd

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.