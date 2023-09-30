Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Marlins on September 30, 2023
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan Reynolds and Luis Arraez are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins meet at PNC Park on Saturday (starting at 6:35 PM ET).
Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 31 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 53 walks and 83 RBI (150 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.331/.462 so far this season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 133 hits with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs, 28 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .272/.310/.452 on the year.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 29
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has recorded 203 hits with 30 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .354/.393/.469 so far this season.
- Arraez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .438 with two RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Sep. 29
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 22
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 17
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has recorded 122 hits with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 74 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .245/.335/.506 slash line on the year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Sep. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 24
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 22
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
