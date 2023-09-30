The Miami Marlins (83-76) and Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85) square off on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send JT Chargois (2-0) to the mound, while Quinn Priester (3-2) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.67 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (3-2, 7.86 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Quinn Priester

Priester gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 7.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.86, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing batters have a .273 batting average against him.

Priester has collected one quality start this season.

Priester is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 innings per start.

He allowed one or more earned runs in all of his appearances in 2023.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JT Chargois

The Marlins will send Chargois (2-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Friday, when he threw one scoreless inning while allowing one hit to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 45 games this season with an ERA of 3.67, a 1.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.248.

JT Chargois vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a .239 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.392) and 159 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Pirates in two games, and they have gone 2-for-9 with a double over 2 1/3 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.